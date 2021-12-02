Firelake Arena to host GAC Basketball Championships

Eric Moyer

GAC Communications

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – On Wednesday, the Great American Conference announced that FireLake Arena in Shawnee will serve as the venue for the 2022 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

FireLake Arena, which opened in 2014, features more than 52,000 feet of event space and can seat more than 3,000 fans for basketball. It has hosted events ranging from concerts, conventions, MMA, boxing and bowling.

“We are honored to be selected to host the Great American Conference and are excited to witness firsthand the talent and competition these schools bring to the game of basketball,” FireLake Arena Director David Qualls said.

The 2022 Championship will take place from Thursday, March 3rd through Sunday, March 6th. The tournament will feature the top eight men’s and women’s teams.

“FireLake Arena is going to be a great championship partner for GAC basketball,” GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. “I am excited to see the experience that it will create for our student-athletes and fans.”

Bruin Fieldhouse in Bartlesville, Oklahoma hosted the Men’s and Women’s Championships from 2012 to 2020. The league contested the 2021 Championships across various campus sites.

2022 GAC Basketball Championships Schedule

Thursday, March 3

Men’s Game 1: Noon – Quarterfinal #1: No. 2 vs. No. 7

Women’s Game 1: 2:15 PM – Quarterfinal #1: No. 2 vs. No. 7

Men’s Game 2: 5:45 PM – Quarterfinal #2: No. 1 vs. No. 8

Women’s Game 2: 8:00 PM – Quarterfinal #2: No. 1 vs. No. 8

Friday, March 4

Men’s Game 3: Noon – Quarterfinal #3: No. 4 vs. No. 5

Men’s Game 4: 2:15 PM – Quarterfinal #4: No. 3 vs. No. 6

Women’s Game 3: 5:45 PM – Quarterfinal #3: No. 4 vs. No. 5

Women’s Game 4: 8:00 PM – Quarterfinal #4: No. 3 vs. No. 6

Saturday, March 5

Men’s Game 5: Noon – Semifinal #1: Winner G2 vs Winner G3

Men’s Game 6: 2:15 PM – Semifinal #2: Winner G1 vs Winner G4

Women’s Game 5: 5:45 PM – Semifinal #1: Winner G2 vs Winner G3

Women’s Game 6: 8:00 PM – Semifinal #2: Winner G1 vs Winner G4

Sunday, March 6

Men’s Game 7: 1:00 PM – Final: Winner G5 vs Winner G6

Women’s Game 7: 3:30 PM – Final: Winner G5 vs Winner G6