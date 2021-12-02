Seminole girls launch season with 51-44 triumph

HOLDENVILLE – Holli Ladd tallied 15 points, nine of which came from the foul line, as the Seminole Lady Chieftains opened the 2021-22 season Tuesday with a 51-44 victory over Holdenville.

Seminole trailed 34-32 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Lady Wolverines by a 19-10 margin to close the game.

The Lady Chieftains did own a 15-9 lead after one quarter and were up 24-18 at halftime. However, Holdenville doubled up Seminole in the third, 16-8, to take the slim two-point advantage into the fourth.

Annira Sewell and Kennedy Coker tossed in eight points apiece for the Lady Chieftains as Coker knocked down Seminole's only 3-point basket. Kaylyn Cotner and Alexa Rideaux each followed with six points.

The next action for the Lady Chieftains will be Friday at home against North Rock Creek.