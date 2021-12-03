Three Oklahoma Baptist football players nab more honors

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

A trio of Oklahoma Baptist Bison – Keilahn Harris, Preston Haire and Jake Foshee – were named to the D2CCA All-Super Region 3 Football Team, announced on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the most OBU players to collect All-Region selections in program history, as two (Haire and Josh Cornell) were a part of the Second Team in 2019.

Harris earned a First Team selection, the first of his career, while Haire and Foshee garnered Second Team honors. Haire was named to the All-Super Region 3 Second Team for the second consecutive season, while this was the first of Foshee's career.

The three were a part of one of the most prolific offenses in Division II, averaging 37.7 points per game and totaling over 5,000 yards of offense. OBU ranked second in the nation for first downs (287), led the GAC with 40 passing touchdowns and was 14th in the country for passing offense (295.82 yards per game).

Harris has torched defenses all season long, racking up 1,067 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 87 receptions. He broke the single-season school records for yards, touchdowns, and receptions. Harris was also selected to the All-GAC First Team and has the chance to be the first All-American since OBU joined Division II.

Haire, the best passer in Oklahoma Baptist history, led the Bison to another great year. He totaled a league-best 42 touchdowns (40 passing/2 rushing) while throwing for 3,175 yards. Haire passed for six touchdowns in a single-game three times and went over 300 yards through the air six times in 2021. The Trophy Club, Texas native earned his second consecutive GAC Offensive Player of the Year award and was selected to the First Team for the second time in his career this season.

Foshee anchored an offensive line that allowed the league's third-least amount of sacks (10) in 2021. In 1,349 snaps, Foshee has only allowed three total sacks. He also earned All-GAC First Team honors this season for the first time in his career.