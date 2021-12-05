Bethel walks away with a pair of wins over Tecumseh

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH - Bethel walked into Tecumseh and picked up two big dominating wins Friday night.

The Lady Wildcats scored the first win of the night, 71-57. The boys from Bethel notched the second win on the night, 77-56, making it a sweep.

The Lady Wildcats were a lot to handle for the Lady Savages. Bethel struck first and early with junior Parker Stevenson scoring the first two points of the night.

Stevenson picked up another 30-point night following her performance on Tuesday. Stevenson picked up 12 points in the first quarter on her way to 33.

Josie Megehee and junior Hannah Davidson finished the game with 17 points apiece for Bethel.

On the other side of the court, Kenzli Warden had a great showing as well, scoring 26 of the 57 points for the Lady Savages.

After the first quarter of play the game was tied at 17. Bethel began to slowly pull away from Tecumseh in the second as both teams went into the locker rooms with the Lady Wildcats leading 33-30 at the half.

The second half is when the game was as close as it had been all night. Both teams were playing hard and great defense on both sides.

It was Davidson who led the Lady Wildcats in the third with seven points and going 5-of-6 at the free-throw line that put Bethel on top, ending the third.

For the Lady Savages, Warden again led the scoring nine points in the third. Ending the third, the Lady Wildcats were up 46-44 going into the final eight minutes of the game.

Warden again showed out for the Lady Savages with her final seven points on the night. It just wasn’t enough to hold off a powerhouse like Stevenson.

Stevenson sealed the game with her final 12 points on the night.

Jadyn Wilson ended the game with 10 points for Tecumseh.

The Lady Wildcats improved to 2-0 on the season.

They will have their home opener Tuesday against Sulphur with varsity games starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Savages, 1-1, will be on the road Tuesday at Ada with varsity games slated for tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Bethel 77, Tecumseh 56 (Boys)

The boys game started out differently than the girls, as the Savages took the early lead.

Senior Ben Corley scored the first eight of the Savages' 20 first-quarter points. That was enough to put Tecumseh ahead of the Wildcats at the end of the first quarter 20-16.

Junior Bronc Robbins tallied the first points of the game and led the Wildcats in scoring for the first quarter notching up eight of his own.

In the second quarter the game was close. For the Savages, they were led in scoring by Corley with six and fellow senior Jay Mitchell who had three of his own.

The Wildcats didn’t go away quietly as sophomore Bray Bussell scored eight followed by senior John Gordon who threw up four of his own.

At halftime, the score was tied at 32 apiece.

The third quarter is when the Wildcats started pulling away. Junior D.J. Whitten scored eight of his 12 on the night. Putting the Wildcats at 54 to end the third quarter.

The Savages weren’t quiet during the third quarter either. Corley scored another eight points, which put the Savages at 43 points to end the third quarter.

Starting the fourth quarter for the Bethel Wildcats, Robbins reentered the game and made himself known. Robbins scored 10 of his 18 on the night to finish out the game.

Corley led the Savages with another four points in the fourth, putting him at 26 to finish the game.

John Gordon finished with 14 points for Bethel and Bray Bussell tacked on 10.

Jase Edwards and Brady Overstreet each finished with nine points for Tecumseh.

Bethel hosts Sulphur for its home opener Tuesday, with the game set to tip off at 8 p.m.

The Savages will be on the road Tuesday at Ada with the boys varsity games starting at 8 p.m.