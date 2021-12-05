Dale posts sweep of visiting Wewoka

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE — Three Lady Pirates scored in double figures Friday night as Dale earned its first win of the season, 65-37, over Wewoka.

Leading scorer Makenzie Gill topped Dale’s scorers with 19, followed by Faith Wright with 16 and Brook Rutland with 13.

Dale, 1-2, chalked up eight 3-point field goals with Gill notching three and Wright two. Justyce Shirey, who posted seven points, joined Makenzy Herman and Rutland with one 3-pointer.

Dale was never seriously threatened, leading 21-10 after one quarter and 35-22 at the intermission.

Coach Eric Smith’s victors were 13-of-16 from the line with Wright 4 of 4 and Rutland 4 of 5.

Andriya Shaw headed Wewoka’s scoring with 13. Autumn Sipes-Louie recorded 11 and Mariah Sipes-Louie notched 10.

Dale 83, Wewoka 52 (Boys)

The Pirates led from the start in upping their record to 3-0.

Dayton Forsythe poured in 25 points, including a 10-of-11 free-throw display and a 3-point field goal.

Also scoring in double figures for Dale were Deken Jones with 14, including three 3-pointers, and Jett Higdon with 12.

Levi Kelly, with eight points, and Easton Edmonson, with seven, each posted a 3-pointer. JB Leaver added six points.

Dale canned 16-of-21 charity tosses while Wewoka was 7 of 15.

Wewoka received 19 points from Demarrion Nicholls and 11 points from Chance Samilton. Deonte Mason chipped in with nine.

Both Dale teams will play at Jones Tuesday. The Dale Tournament runs Thursday through Saturday.