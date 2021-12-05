Liberty Academy boys notch first victory

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Liberty Academy boys' basketball team notched its first win of the season Saturday by blitzing Bethaven 49-13 for seventh place in the Mid-Moore Tournament.

Liberty shot 45% for the game, including 50% in the first half, in racing out to a 26-2 lead after one quarter and leading 30-4 at halftime.

Ethan Johnson topped the Liberty scoring with 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting. He also collected seven rebounds, one steal, one assist and a blocked shot. Vincent Nguyen added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting with five boards, three steals and a pair of assists.

Mikelle Bashkimi and Connor Malone tacked on four points apiece. Bashkimi recorded a game-high four steals and had five rebounds. Malone chipped in four rebounds and an assist. Brandon Tomlin (three) and Cale Palmer (two) rounded out the scoring.