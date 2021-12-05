McLoud girls excel from 3-point range

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD — Accurate long-range shooting carried McLoud’s girls to a 68-19 walloping of Okemah Friday night.

The Lady Redskins, 2-0, knocked down 11 field goals from 3-point range with Desira Jones collecting five en route to a game-high 28 points.

Alivia Wapskineh hit two shots from beyond the 3-point line in posting 10 points, and Halle Winsea recorded nine points on three treys.

Victoria Jackson finished with six points while Mahila Pfeiffer and Skylee Hastings had five points each.

McLoud canned 5-of-10 free throws.

The Lady Redskins led 17-9 after one quarter, 29-11 at halftime and 48-14 entering the final eight minutes.

Okemah 52, McLoud 49 (Boys)

A 29.3% free-throw night was too much for McLoud to overcome.

The Redskins hit just 5-of-17 charity tosses while Okemah was 11 of 17.

McLoud led 40-38 after three quarters but couldn’t quite hang on in dropping to 1-1.

Okemah tallied a 2-point field goal with 12 seconds remaining for a 51-49 lead. The Redskins misfired on a layup and promptly fouled the visitors. After Okemah hit 1-of-2 free throws, McLoud missed a half-court shot at the buzzer.

Tryce Lewis was McLoud’s scoring ringleader with 17 points. Jacob Jordan added 11 and Dorrian Matlock posted seven.

Luke Norwood and Luke Jordan of McLoud had a 3-point field goal.

McLoud trailed 31-22 at the half.

Okemah received 23 points from Kurtis Wilson and 21 points from Kaiden Bear.

Both McLoud teams will travel to Holdenville Tuesday, then participate in the Bethel Tournament Thursday through Saturday.