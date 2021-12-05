North Rock Creek squads top Seminole

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE —Propelled by three 3-point field goals by both Katie Masquas and Olivia McRay, North Rock Creek’s girls trimmed Seminole 50-48 Friday night.

Masquas produced 12 points and McRay fashioned 11. Also aiding the Cougar effort were Jayden Haney with nine points and Olivia Stacey with eight. Teammate Kaleigh Strange had a 3-pointer.

Kaylin Cotner and Holli Ladd shared Seminole scoring honors with 18 with both having a trey.

Kennedy Coker added eight points, including a trey.

North Rock Creek, 1-1, led 26-19 at the intermission but Seminole came within 35-34 after three quarters.

Both teams were plagued by poor free-throw shooting — North Rock Creek 5 of 14 and Seminole 10 of 22.

North Rock Creek 68, Seminole 59 (Boys)

Cougar Rayne Jones piled up 22 points, including 14 in the second quarter, as NRC went to 1-1.

Jace McRay tossed in 12 points for the winners while Noah McMullan and Jordan Coody supplied 10 each.

Seminole, 1-1, trailed 34-18 at the half.

Joe Fixico of Seminole collected 19 points and 15 rebounds. Jaxon Smith had nine points, including two 3-pointers. Seth Moppin finished with eight points and Miguel Conley claimed seven.

Seminole hit just 6-of-29 shots from 3-point range.

The Chieftains were 5 of 11 from the free-throw stripe while North Rock Creek was 11 of 15.

NRC will entertain Latta Tuesday while Seminole will play at Meeker.

Seminole’s squads are entered in the Okemah Tournament beginning Thursday. Seminole’s girls will play at 4 p.m. versus Henryetta while the Chieftains will engage Bristow at 5:30.

North Rock Creek will begin play Thursday at the Hartshorne Tournament.