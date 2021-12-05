Second-half run carries Chandler girls

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 33-14 advantage in the second half ignited Chandler’s girls to a 73-50 season-opening victory over Oklahoma Christian School Friday night.

Leah Brannon of Chandler scored in every quarter, including 14 in the closing half, on the way to a game-high 30 points. She had 12 field goals from 2-point range.

Jaelynn Robertson put in 13 points, including two 3-point field goals, and Presley Martzall claimed three treys while scoring 11 points, all of which occurred in the first half.

Chandler led just 40-36 at halftime.

Mia Callegan added five points for Chandler.

Chandler prevailed despite going just 13 of 30 from the free-throw line.