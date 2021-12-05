Shawnee basketball teams open season with tough road losses

EL RENO – Woeful shooting for the Shawnee Wolves and turnovers by the Lady Wolves led to a rough start for both teams Friday night in their season openers at Jenks Simmons Fieldhouse.

Shawnee's boys, behind 26% shooting from the floor and only 30.7% from the foul line, dropped a 51-30 decision to the El Reno Indians while the Lady Wolves, behind 27 turnovers, were on the short end of a 51-33 score in Suburban Conference play.

El Reno 51, Shawnee 33 (Boys)

The Indians received 14 points from James Reveles on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and Rossi Harjo tacked on 10 points off 4-of-5 shooting with one 3-point make.

El Reno shot 55.6 from the floor and was able to overcome 41.6% free-throw shooting.

“We didn't shoot well and we didn't take care of the ball,” said first-year Shawnee head coach Eric Litherland. “Defensively, we played well enough to win. Offensively, we didn't trust each other enough and didn't move the ball well.”

Despite the Indians' solid shooting, the Wolves did force El Reno into 22 turnovers with Tanner Morris getting three steals.

The senior tandem of Jaylon Orange and Tanner Morris led the way with 12 and 11 points respectively, but the pair were each only 5-of-16 from the field. Junior Jalen Wicks was the only other starter to get into scoring column with three.

Reserves Daytain Patton, a freshman, and junior Jordan Rodriguez finished with five and two, respectively.

Shawnee did own a 33-24 advantage on the boards and had six less turnovers. Senior Kayden Shaw, despite not scoring, did grab 10 rebounds and recorded a steal.

The two teams struggled through a 10-6 first quarter with El Reno holding the lead. The Wolves were only 1-of-11 from the field, 3-of-6 from the line and totaled seven turnovers in the first period while the Indians were 3-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-4 from the line with seven miscues.

El Reno started cooking in the second quarter, converting 6-of-7 field goal tries in establishing a 25-17 halftime cushion. Shawnee was 5-of-16 from the floor during that span.

The Indians went on to build the lead to 12 by the end of the third quarter, 38-26, as they were 4-of-8 from the floor. A 13-7 fourth quarter by El Reno led to the host's 18-point margin of victory.

El Reno 51, Shawnee 30 (Girls)

The Lady Indians received 17 points from Ashlyn Evans-Thompson, 13 from Pauline Black-Harmon and 10 from Teland Woods-Blackowl in spoiling the Lady Wolves' opener.

El Reno shot 45.4% from the field and was 70.8% from the foul line while forcing the rash of Shawnee turnovers with full-court pressure.

The Lady Wolves also struggled from the floor, converting only 8-of-25 tries (32%). They hit 63.2% from the charity stripe (12-of-19).

No Shawnee player reached double figures as junior starter Amaya Martinez led the way with seven. Another junior starter, Tristyn Napier, followed with six and senior Ansley Orrell and junior Jocelyn Williams, off the bench, each tallied five. Junior Aniya Elix finished with four points and junior Anneca Anderson popped in a 3-point basket for her only field goal.

The Lady Indians led 16-9 through one period as the Lady Wolves had 11 of their miscues in that quarter alone. Shawnee attempted five shots and converted four in those first eight minutes but couldn't overcome the turnovers. Meanwhile, El Reno was 4-of-7 from the field during that stretch.

The Lady Indians went on to a 28-17 halftime advantage, despite the Lady Wolves' respectable 6-of-11 shooting. The problem was seven more turnovers.

An 11-4 third quarter then made it 39-21 going into the fourth.

Both Shawnee teams continued Suburban Conference action Tuesday at Del City. The Lady Wolves' and Wolves' first home games will be on Tuesday, Dec. 14, against Ada.