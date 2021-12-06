Dale boys drill Wynnewood, 69-30

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE – The Dale Pirates jumped out to a 17-7 lead through one quarter to set the tone for a 69-30 rout of the Wynnewood Savages in Saturday basketball action.

Dayton Forsythe drained three 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 21 points to spark Dale. Levi Kelly followed with 17 points, including two treys, and Deken Jones ended up with 11 points, including one 3-pointers.

The Pirates went on a 23-10 run through the second period in building a 40-17 halftime cushion. Dale then outscored Wynnewood 17-5 in the third to make it 47-22 heading into the fourth.

Eleven Pirates got into the scoring column as Jett Higdon tallied six points and Easton Edmonson tacked on five.

Dale, 4-0, converted 14-of-22 free throws.

Dale 83, Wewoka 52 (Boys)

The Pirates led from the start.

Forsythe poured in 25 points, including a 10-of-11 free-throw display and a 3-point field goal.

Also scoring in double figures for Dale were Jones with 14, including three 3-pointers, and Higdon with 12.

Kelly, with eight points, and Edmonson, with seven, each posted a 3-pointer. JB Leaver added six points.

Dale canned 16-of-21 charity tosses while Wewoka was 7 of 15.

Wewoka received 19 points from Demarrion Nicholls and 11 points from Chance Samilton. Deonte Mason chipped in with nine.

Both Dale teams will play at Jones Tuesday. The Dale Tournament runs Thursday through Saturday.