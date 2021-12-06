Dale girls thrash Wynnewood, 62-24

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE – Using a 46-9 scoring blitz through the first half, the Dale Lady Pirates coasted to a 62-24 crushing of the Wynnewood Lady Savages on Saturday.

Makenzie Gill led the way for Dale with 14 points, including four 3-point conversions, and Brook Rutland chipped in 13 points. Gill scored 11 of her points in the first half and nailed her fourth and final trey in the third quarter. Rutland scored 11 of her points in the opening period.

Faith Wright finished with eight points, all in the first half, and tossed in six in the first quarter. Makenzy Herman, with a pair of treys, finished with seven points as both 3-point makes came in the third quarter.

Eliah Landreth and Justyce Shirey tacked on five points each in the win.

The Lady Pirates got off to a scorching start, outscoring Wynnewood 26-5. Dale then went on a 20-4 spurt through the second in establishing a 46-9 halftime advantage. An 11-1 third made it 57-10 going into the fourth.

Dale 65, Wewoka 37 (Friday)

DALE — Three Lady Pirates scored in double figures Friday night as Dale earned its first win of the season, 65-37, over Wewoka.

Leading scorer Makenzie Gill topped Dale’s scorers with 19, followed by Faith Wright with 16 and Brook Rutland with 13.

Dale, 1-2, chalked up eight 3-point field goals with Gill notching three and Wright two. Justyce Shirey, who posted seven points, joined Makenzy Herman and Rutland with one 3-pointer.

Dale was never seriously threatened, leading 21-10 after one quarter and 35-22 at the intermission.

Coach Eric Smith’s victors were 13-of-16 from the line with Wright 4 of 4 and Rutland 4 of 5.

Andriya Shaw headed Wewoka’s scoring with 13. Autumn Sipes-Louie recorded 11 and Mariah Sipes-Louie notched 10.