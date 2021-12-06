Oklahoma Baptist women fall to No. 25 SWOSU

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WEATHERFORD - No. 25 Southwestern Oklahoma State used a strong second half to defeat Oklahoma Baptist 85-64 on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Cellular Event Center.

The Lady Bulldogs halted OBU's four-game winning streak and moved to 8-2 and 2-0 in the Great American Conference. For the Bison, they dropped to 4-3 and 1-1 in league play.

Southwestern Oklahoma State's Makyra Tramble, out of Shawnee High School, fired in 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the floor to go with four assists and a pair of assists.

Turnovers were a major factor on Saturday as SWOSU committed just seven, while the Bison notched 27, a season-high. SWOSU converted those miscues into 38 points.

Before the second half, an improved green and gold squad played the perennial GAC contender well.

In the first, the Bison hit 56% from the field and 3-of-5 from downtown to attain a 21-16 lead. With just under three minutes left, forward Jill Leslie sank Ja long shot to push OBU ahead 14-12. That sparked a 10-4 run for the visitors as Jaylin Stapleton, Mallory Lockhart and Kalifa Ford added a few more makes for OBU.

Second-quarter action was back and forth until the Lady Bulldogs used a small, late-surge to take a halftime lead. In fact, there were five ties and five lead changes in the second stanza.

Ford's layup at 3:58 gave the Bison a 34-31 lead but SWOSU followed with an 11-2 run. That stretch saw Macy Gore hit two 3-pointers and a free throw to lead the hosts. By the break, Southwestern led 42-36.

After intermission, the Lady Bulldogs pulled away within the first 4:30 of the third. In those early minutes, the Bison were 3-of-9 from the field while SWOSU hit half of its 10 attempts which included a pair of three-balls. The last of those, from Bethany Franks at 5:31, pushed the Bulldog advantage to 55-45.

Oklahoma Baptist never recovered after that as the Bulldogs continued to pull away. By game's end, Ford had scored a team-high 18 points while Lockhart chipped in with nine on a trio of 3-pointers. Additionally, Stapleton contributed eight and Melissa Southard came off the bench to score a half-dozen points.

Next on the schedule for OBU is a non-conference road date at Oklahoma Christian Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.