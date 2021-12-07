Bethel's Stevenson, Dale's Forsythe honored

Bethel High School basketball star Parker Stevenson has been named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Female Athlete of the Week while Dale basketball standout Dayton Forsythe picked up the Male Athlete of the Week Award for Nov. 29-Dec. 4.

Stevenson, averaged 31.5 points for the week. She tallied 30 points in the Lady Wildcats' 79-49 rout of host Harrah on Nov. 30 and poured in 33 in Bethel's 71-57 triumph over Tecumseh last Friday.

High school basketball: North Rock Creek girls rattle Rattan, 62-46

Forsythe averaged 19.6 points in Dale's three wins last week. He tossed in 13 points in the Pirates' 61-30 season-opening victory over Latta on Nov. 30. He then followed that up with 25 points in Dale's 83-52 hammering of Wewoka last Friday. On Saturday, Forsythe fired in 21 points in the Pirates' 69-30 whipping of Wynnewood.

For the three games, Forysthe shot 64% from the floor, knocked down 17-of-20 foul shots, corralled 20 rebounds, dished out 12 assists and recorded nine steals.

High school basketball: Dale boys drill Wynnewood, 69-30