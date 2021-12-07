Shawnee swim teams compete in Edmond Invitational

EDMOND – The Shawnee High School swim teams competed in the Edmond Invitational Saturday with the Lady Wolves taking fifth in the girls' division and the Wolves finishing seventh in the boys' division.

Girls

The Lady Wolves were participating in the event without star swimmer Piper McNeil, who was competing in the U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, N.C.

Shawnee's best efforts came in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200 freestyle relay with runner-up finishes.

Junior Natalie Selman took second in the 100 backstroke after clocking in with a time of 1:12.98.

In the 200 freestyle, Gracy Simpson, Emma Oller, Ashley McDonald and Selman registered a time of 1:50.59.

The Lady Wolves also had two fourth-place efforts by the freshman Simpson in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.29 seconds and the 200 medley relay team of McDonald, Selman, Simpson and McKayla Tinkle which posted a time of 2:01.49.

In the 200 individual medley, two Shawnee competitors finished back-to-back in fifth and sixth place. Selman clocked in at 2:28.50 for fifth and McDonald was sixth in 2:29.07.

Two Lady Wolves had seventh-place finishes. Clara Timmons took seventh in the 500 freestyle (6:16.68) and McDonald was also seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:09.43).

Oller had a 10th place effort in the 200 freestyle (2:19.08).

Shawnee posted a team score of 206. Edmond North (416) and Edmond Memorial (343) finished first and second respectively. Norman North (218) and Owasso (214) ended up third and fourth respectively. There were 12 high schools competing.

Boys

Ethan Oller and Thurman Lee each registered runner-up finishes to lead the Wolves.

Oller finished second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:09.26 and Lee was runner-up in the 500 freestyle after clocking in at 5:18.84.

Oller also posted a third-place effort in the 100 butterfly (57.16) and Lee claimed fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:56.25).

Shawnee's 400 freestyle relay of Oller, Bryce Holter, Vincent Tash and Lee covered the distance in 3:37.40 for fifth place.

Holter also had an individual seventh-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:03.24) and 10th-place effort in the 200 freestyle (2:07.52)..

The Wolves' 200 medley relay combo of Holter, Tash, Oller and Lee finished seventh with a time of 1:51.39.

Shawnee registered a team score of 153. Edmond North took first with a 392, followed by Norman North (266), Altus (260.5), Bentonville, Arkansas (208.50), Edmond Memorial (218) and Ft. Gibson (196). There were 12 high schools in the event.