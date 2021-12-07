Liberty Academy girls win Mid-Moore Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY – Paris Rimer poured in 20 points, including 10 in the first quarter, as the Liberty Academy girls won the Mid-Moore Holiday Festival with a 45-22 victory over Cristo Rey on Saturday.

The victorious Lady Eagles also received eight points from Kaley Jo Fletcher and seven from Britlyn Leader. Mary Lytle and Sarah Armstrong chipped in four apiece and Sydnee Spears tacked on two.

Liberty raced out to a 19-6 advantage through one quarter and went on a 15-5 run in the second in building a 34-11 halftime cushion.

Liberty Academy 66, Sovereign 7 (Girls Semifinals, Friday)

Rimer's 18 points, including 12 in the opening quarter, was enough to push the Lady Eagles to the rout.

Leader finished with 14 points, including nine in the first half. Fletcher, Lytle and Spears supplied eight points each. Armstrong followed with six and Hazel Tucker contributed four.

Liberty sprinted out to a 28-3 lead after one quarter and cruised on to a 39-5 halftime advantage. The Lady Eagles then shut out Sovereign 15-0 in the third in taking a 54-5 advantage into the fourth.

Liberty Academy 51, OKC Storm JV 40 (Girls' First Round, Thursday)

Rimer tallied 18 points and Leader ended up with 11, including three 3-point makes.

Fletcher tallied 10, Lytle added eight and Armstrong tacked on four.

The Lady Eagles held a slim 34-31 lead going into the fourth, before outscoring the Storm 17-9 to end the game.