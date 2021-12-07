North Rock Creek girls rattle Rattan, 62-46

HARTSHORNE – The North Rock Creek Lady Cougars jumped out to a 17-4 advantage through one quarter and cruised to a 62-46 victory over Rattan Monday in the opening round of the Hartshorne Tournament.

Three NRC players reached double figures, led by Olivia McRay with 14 as she knocked down three 3-point shots. Eight of her points came in the first half.

Sarah Campbell followed with 13 points, including one trey, as she tallied 11 of those points in the first half. Kate Masquas chipped in 10 points, including one 3-point connection.

Haley Hacker tossed in nine points, Olivia Stacy had six and Morgan Campbell ended up with five, including one trey, to help out the winners.

The Lady Cougars led 36-16 at halftime and owned a 43-27 cushion going into the fourth.

NRC hosted Latta in a regular season game on Tuesday night and will play Thursday in the semifinals of the Hartshorne Tournament at 7:10 p.m.