Shawnee's Piper McNeil competes in U.S. Open Championships

Shawnee High School junior Piper McNeil qualified for the 'C' finals in the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke at the 2021 U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, N.C., last weekend.

McNeil clocked in at 1:03.99 for 18th place in the 100 backstroke, which was close to her personal best time. She also claimed 21st place in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:22.92.

McNeil, who recently committed to swim at the University of Missouri, also competed in the 200 individual medley relay at that event, but didn't qualify for the finals.

According to Piper's father, Bob, Piper swam in the 100 backstroke preliminaries against Olympic bronze medalist Regan Smith of Stanford University in the lane next to her and NCAA champion Kohlbie Melton, out of the University of Arkansas, on the other side of Piper.

The meet was also conducted on a long course.