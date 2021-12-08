Big second half propels Holdenville girls over McLoud

HOLDENVILLE – The Holdenville Wolverines broke open a close game with a 39-18 scoring blitz in the second half to defeat the McLoud Lady Redskins 58-33 Tuesday night.

Three Holdenville players reached double figures while there were none for McLoud.

Hallee Winsea was the Lady Redskins' leading scorer with nine while Alivia Wapskineh, Shawnee Pfeiffer and Desira Jones tacked on six apiece.

The Lady Wolverines held a slim 16-15 edge at the break, but outscored McLoud 16-10 in the third and 23-8 in the fourth.