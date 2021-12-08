Forsythe's 31 points not enough in Dale loss to Jones

JONES – Dayton Forsythe fired in 31 points, but it wasn't enough Tuesday night as the Jones Longhorns outlasted the Dale Pirates 76-71.

The loss was the first for Dale which dropped to 4-1 on the season.

Forsythe scored 18 of his points after netting 13 in the first half.

Deken Jones tossed in 13 points and Jett Higdon had 12 to round out the double-digit scorers for the Pirates. Easton Edmonson, one the strength of a pair of 3-point makes, finished with eight points and Levi Kelly tacked on five, including one trey.

Dale led 23-13 after one quarter, but saw Jones clip the deficit to 40-34 at the half and 54-52 after three quarters.

The Pirates were 14-of-21 from the foul line.

Dale hosts the three-day Boomerang Classic, beginning Thursday.