Bethel records sweep of Sulphur in home openers

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES – The Bethel Lady Wildcats opened play with a 40-29 decision over Sulphur while the Bethel boys coasted to a 69-49 victory to complete the sweep Tuesday night.

The two Bethel teams, playing at home for the first time this season, each improved to a perfect 3-0 on the season.

Bethel 40, Sulphur 29 (Girls)

The game was slow to start with Sulphur putting the first points on the board via a foul shot from junior Brinn Flood.

Junior Hannah Davidson put the first two points on the board for the Lady Wildcats.

Freshman Josie Megehee followed up by dropping a three to put the Lady Wildcats up 5-1.

Freshman Baylee Tapley then put up four of her own, sending the game into the second with a 9-3 Lady Wildcats' lead.

Second quarter was all Lady Wildcats as three Bethel girls scored three. Tapley and junior Parker Stevenson each scored three off of foul shots, while Davidson sank a 3-pointer.

That was enough to put the Lady Wildcats on top 20-10 going into the locker rooms at halftime.

The third quarter tipped the way of the Lady Bulldogs. Their big guard scored six in the third.

Megehee scored another three, keeping the Lady Wildcats on top, 25-22, through three quarters.

In the fourth quarter the Lady Wildcats scored 15 to maintain control.

Tapley led the scoring in the fourth with five and tied Megehee on the night as the scoring leaders with 12 apiece.

The Lady Wildcats won 40-29 and will play again on Thursday at 7 p.m. at home against Bridge Creek for the start of their own three-day tournament.

Bethel 69, Sulphur 49 (Boys)

The first quarter was all Bethel. The Wildcats went up quick and early on the Bulldogs, ending the first quarter at 21-3.

Senior John Gordon put up 10 for the Wildcats in the first, followed by junior D.J. Whitten with six of his own.

Two technicals were issued to the Bulldogs in the first quarter, sending the Wildcats to the line as the Wildcats went to the line and sank all technical shots.

The second quarter was much of the same for the Wildcats.

Gordon had another seven points for the Wildcats, followed by junior Garren Sheppard with six of his own, ending the half with the Wildcats leading the Bulldogs 45-10.

The third quarter came with something they hadn’t seen all night. The Bulldogs came back and outscored the Wildcats 19-9. Ending the third with a score of 54-29.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats came out and finished strong. Gordon scored another four and sophomore Bray Bussell put up three.

Bethel is back in action Thursday for the start of their home tournament against McLoud for a scheduled 8:30 p.m. tip.