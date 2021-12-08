Prague claims two road victories at Stroud

STROUD – Maggie Smith tossed in 15 points and Payton Cameron had 12 as the Prague Lady Red Devils held off the host Stroud Lady Tigers 48-44 on Tuesday night.

The win was the first for new Prague head coach Gary Kennemer, who saw his team even its season record at 1-1.

Smith scored 12 of her 15 in the first half, six in each quarter, and Cameron drained one 3-point shot and was 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Stephanie Tinsley added eight points, including two 3-point buckets, and Mattie Rich tacked on six points for the Lady Red Devils. Demi Manning followed with five points and Liyeh Dauman chipped in two.

Kileigh Mixon was the top scorer for Stroud with 15 and teammate Charley Coleman tacked on 13.

Prague opened the game with a 15-5 run through the first quarter, led 24-14 at halftime and had a 36-30 advantage after three periods.

Prague 86, Stroud 26 (Boys)

The Red Devils' Nate Lester outscored Stroud as he fired in 29 points, including one 3-point connection.

He tallied 15 points in the first quarter, scored five more in the second and collected nine in the third.

Blestin Miller was next on the scoring chart with nine while Peyton Ezell and Trevor McGinnis finished with seven apiece. Trip Davis followed with six points. Anthony Long, with one trey, and Cameron Hightower each finished with five points.

Prague owned a 21-10 cushion after one quarter and then went on a 17-3 scoring rampage in the second in establishing a 38-13 halftime lead.

After a 23-11 third quarter, the Red Devils had a 61-24 advantage heading into the fourth. Prague then closed the game with a 25-2 fourth.

Both Prague teams play in the Bethel Tournament on Thursday.