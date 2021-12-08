Seminole slams host Meeker twice

MEEKER – The Seminole Lady Chieftains popped in 10 3-point baskets and placed three players in double figures in rolling to a 77-21 rout of the host Meeker Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night.

Kennedy Coker poured in 19 points while sinking three 3-point baskets in fueling Seminole. Teammate Alexa Rideaux finished with 14 points, including two treys, and Holli Ladd tacked on 12 points.

The Lady Chieftains jumped on Meeker early with a 21-5 run through the first quarter. They followed that up with a 28-4 second in building a 49-9 halftime cushion.

Seminole went on to outscore the Lady Bulldogs 28-12 in the second half, including 17-7 in the third quarter.

Breanna Pearcy led Meeker with nine points as she drilled three 3-point shots.

Seminole 79, Meeker 42 (Boys)

Twelve Seminole players got into the scoring column as Seth Moppin tallied 13, including a pair of treys, and Vcake Wassana tallied 11 points.

Derrick Citizen contributed nine points to the Chieftain offense and Lantz Fixico and Wyatt Dice ended up with eight points each. Dice also knocked down a couple of long-range shots.

Seminole was 10-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Braxton Bussell was the high scorer for Meeker with 19, including six 3-point conversions.

The Chieftains, leading 23-10 after one quarter, went on a 14-5 spurt through the second in claiming a 37-15 halftime advantage. An 18-10 third period gave Seminole a 55-25 lead going into the fourth.