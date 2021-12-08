Shawnee girls fall at Del City, 38-34

DEL CITY – In a game plagued by poor free-throw shooting, the Del City Lady Eagles outlasted the Shawnee Lady Wolves 38-34 Tuesday night.

Shawnee, 0-2 on the season, was a miserable 12-of-29 while Del City didn't fare much better at 10-of-27.

Amaya Martinez led the Lady Wolves with nine points, Anneca Anderson followed with eight, Tylyn Thurman had six, including one 3-point basket, and Jocelyn Williams tossed in five. Ansley Orrell and Tristyn Napier each tallied three as Orrell's bucket was a trey.

Shawnee led 9-7 after one quarter before the Lady Eagles gained a slim 21-19 halftime advantage. Del City had a 23-22 edge going into the fourth.

The next action for the Lady Wolves will be Tuesday, Dec. 14, at home against Ada.