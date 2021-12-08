Tecumseh drops two road games at Ada

ADA – Double-figure scoring from Brady Overstreet and Ben Corley wasn't enough Tuesday night as the Tecumseh Savages dropped a 57-44 decision to the host Ada Cougars at the Cougar Activity Center.

Overstreet finished with 13 points and Corley added 11, but Tecumseh couldn't overcome 33% shooting and 15 turnovers. However, the Savages were only 1-of-15 from 3-point territory. Overstreet was Tecumseh's top rebounder with seven.

The Savages shot 65% from the line (15-of-23).

Two Ada players – Jack Morris and Cooper Patterson – finished with 12 and 10 points respectively to lead the way as the Cougars shot 48% from the field on the night and overcame 17 turnovers.

Andrew Hughes added eight points and eight rebounds for the winners.

Ada was only 25% from long range.

Ada 58, Tecumseh 45 (Girls)

The Lady Savages fell victim to 23 turnovers as Ada had 19 steals off them.

Sania Richardson fired in 26 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the floor and 11-of-13 free throws. She also collected a game-leading five steals.

Jakohi Williams added 11 points and Shayla Wofford finished with 10 for the Lady Cougars, who knocked down 14-of-16 free shots and shot 41% from the field for the game.

Serenity Jacoway led Tecumseh with 14 points, including four treys, and three steals. Teammate Kenzli Warden recorded a double-double with 13 points, including two 3-point makes, and 11 rebounds. Jadyn Wilson followed with nine points off three 3-point baskets.

The Lady Savages, who hit just 35% of their field-goal attempts, were 9-of-24 from 3-point range and only 2-of-6 from the charity stripe.