Brannon, Robertson fuel Chandler girls past Cushing

CUSHING – Leah Brannon poured in 25 points and Jaelynn Robertson added 19 Tuesday night as the Chandler Lady Lions rolled to a 63-51 decision over the Cushing Lady Tigers.

Brannon scored eight of her points in the second period and tallied 14 in the third.

Robertson got Chandler going with nine points in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers. She ended up with three treys for the game.

Mia Callegan tacked on six points for the winners and Presley Martzall finished with four for the Lady Lions.

Chandler had a 16-15 edge after one quarter and went on to a 31-28 halftime lead. The big quarter for the Lady Lions was the third as they outscored Cushing 23-13 in taking a 54-41 advantage into the fourth.

Chandler, 2-0 under first-year head coach Kent Franz, was set to face Holdenville Thursday in the first round of the Latta Tournament.