Shawnee wrestlers down Del City, 48-23

DEL CITY – Falls by five Shawnee High School wrestlers propelled the Wolves to a 48-23 dual victory over Del City Tuesday night.

Mason McPherson (126 pounds), Christien Taylor (132), Sawyer Cash (138), Kasey Snider (160) and Johnny Taber (195) each registered pins.

Trent McCune (113), Spencer Rochelle (170) and Logan Cash (220) each won via forfeits.

“Compared to our first dual, we did a lot better and showed improvement,” said first-year Shawnee head coach Andrew McCune. “We got a ways to go with this young team. We're in the right direction where we need to be.”

The Wolves reeled off three straight falls at 126 pounds, 132 and 138 to take control of the dual.

McPherson quickly pinned Del City's Jeremiah Miles in :47 at 126. Taylor also pinned Syrus Williamson in quick fashion in :50 at 132 and Sawyer Cash took 1:17 to pin William Ayala at 138.

At 160, Shawnee freshman Kasey Snider got the fall in 1:59 and Taber got the pin in 1:36 at 195.

Coach McCune was pleased that the Wolves, in their losses, avoided surrendering more team points through falls.

Shawnee's Kaiden Kirk dropped a 6-3 decision at 106 pounds. Jayson Hair, at 152, lost a 12-2 major decision at 152.

The Wolves were only pinned twice.

“One of our falls we gave up was a small mistake and the other came down to inexperience,” McCune said. “Overall, I was proud of the way we didn't give up many falls.”

Shawnee was set to host Carl Albert in a dual Thursday night.