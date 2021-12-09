Tecumseh wrestlers pin Sulphur, 54-30

TECUMSEH – The Tecumseh Savages, behind six falls, registered a 54-30 dual victory over the Sulphur Bulldogs Tuesday night in high school wrestling action.

Cole Loudermilk (106 pounds), JD Sigman (152), Jace Frazier (160), Conner Barksdale (170), Jacob Frazier (195) and Wyatt England (heavyweight) each pinned their opponents to rack up 36 team points.

Tecumseh's other three victories came via forfeits by Jake Buttram (120 pounds), Maddox Anderson (182) and Blake Moody (220).

Loudermilk had the quickest pin of the night in 1:05 over Landon Jones at 106 pounds.

Making the longest route to a fall for the Savages was Sigman, who pinned Aspen Jolly in 5:29 at 152.

Frazier made fairly quick work of Cale Crowell with a fall in 1:34 at 160. At 170, Barksdale pinned Garren Green in 3:29.

Frazier pinned Keeton Palmer in 1:49 at 195 pounds and England pinned Kaden Prather in 2:00 at heavyweight.

All 30 of Sulphur's points came via forfeits.