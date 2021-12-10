Bethel squads advance to semifinals of own tourney

BETHEL ACRES – With an injury to starting point guard Jace Stewart, it took a while for the Bethel Wildcats to get going.

Leading 20-18 at halftime, Bethel staged a 17-6 run through the third quarter, behind 8-of-11 shooting, and earned a 58-37 triumph over the McLoud Redskins in the first round of the Bethel First United Classic Thursday night at the B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse.

Earlier in the night, the Lady Wildcats limited Bridge Creek to two points in the first quarter and zero in the second in cruising to a 47-2 halftime advantage and going on to a 78-32 crushing of the Lady Bobcats.

Bethel 58, McLoud 37 (Boys)

Bray Bussell hustled for 20 points on 10-of-19 shooting while recording four steals and a pair of assists.

John Gordon and Bronc Robbins joined Bussell in double figures with 18 and 14 respectively. Gordon was 8-of-10 from the field with one 3-point bucket, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal. Robbins went 6-of-7 with seven boards.

“It just took us a little while to get going and we didn't have the defensive intensity in the first half,” said Bethel head coach Jeremy Stewart. “The dam finally broke and we were able to get a lot of transition baskets.”

The Wildcats shot 55% from the floor for the game, with the benefit of only one 3-point basket. Bethel also had 16 assists on its 27 made buckets with Si Foreman, off the bench, collecting five and DJ Whitten totaling four. Gordon ended up with three helpers while Bussell and reserve Garrin Sheppard had two each.

Luke Norwood had an outstanding effort for McLoud with 14 points, six rebounds, six steals and an assist. Tryce Lewis posted up for 10 points and nine boards in a losing effort. Luke Jordan sank two 3-point shots and finished with eight points for the Redskins.

Bethel led 37-24 heading into the fourth and outscored McLoud 21-13 in that final stanza.

Bethel 78, Bridge Creek 32 (Girls)

Parker Stevenson poured in 26 points to go with six rebounds, five steals and two assists while playing just barely over two quarters.

Lilly Megehee netted 14 points to go with three rebounds and three steals and Baylee Tapley, off the bench, tallied 11 points, six boards, three steals and an assist.

The Lady Wildcats, utilizing their pressure, forced 30 turnovers and gathered a whopping 25 steals with Josie Megehee leading the way with seven. Brooklyn Duff, Hannah Davidson and Bella Thomas also recorded two steals apiece.

Stevenson scored 12 first-quarter points as Bethel raced out to a 22-2 cushion through one quarter. The Lady Wildcats were 9-of-21 from the field in the opening period and warmed up more with an 11-of-20 shooting effort in the second.

Duff tallied eight points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals. Davidson, Josie Megehee and Thomas tacked on six points each.

Summer Fergerson knocked down seven 3-point shots and scored 27 of Bridge Creek's 32 points. All of her scoring came in the second half, primarily against the Bethel bench.

Clinton 47, McLoud 25 (Girls)

The Lady Redskins fell into a 16-1 hole after one quarter and couldn't recover against the Lady Tornadoes.

Carmella Jefferson tossed in a game-leading 14 points, including four treys, to pace Clinton and Alana Hester chipped in 13 points.

Desira Jones, with three 3-point makes, led McLoud with 11 points.

The Lady Tornadoes led 31-8 at halftime and 39-19 through three quarters.