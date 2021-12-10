Chandler girls, boys upended

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LATTA — Despite a 21-point performance from Leah Brannnon, Chandler’s girls dropped a 53-48 decision to Holdenville Thursday at the Latta Tournament.

Brannon, who scored in every quarter, chalked up seven field goals from 2-point range. Jaelynn Robertson, who had a 3-point field goal for Chandler, scored seven points, as did teammate Annie Brannon.

Annie Brannon canned 5-of-6 free throws. Carson Jackson and Mia Callegan tallied six points apiece with Jackson securing a trey.

Holdenville, which put eight players in the scoring column, racked up six 3-pointers.

Latta 42, Chandler 22 (Boys)

Brady Butler was Chandler’s scoring ringleader with nine while Kaden Jones contributed eight. Both players had a trey.

Neither team fared well at the free-throw stripe as Chandler was 4 of 8 and Latta went 8 of 18.