Compton, Meeker boys blitz Agra

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

AGRA — Paced by a 23-point outing by Treyvon Compton, Meeker’s boys riddled Agra 72-52 Thursday in first-round play of the Agra Tournament.

Compton posted 15 first-half points as the Bulldogs, who never trailed, ran out to a 44-24 lead.

Compton finished the game with four 3-point field goals.

Braxton Bussell poured in 17 points, including one 3-pointer.

Manny Saavedra and Kade Massey notched eight points apiece for the victors.

Meeker, 1-3, was 2 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Coach Randy Ragsdale’s squad played Wellston in Friday night’s semifinals.

Woodland 61, Meeker 17 (Girls)

Tatum Pino was Meeker’s top scorer, hitting two 3-point shots and finishing with six points.

Breanna Pearcy had five points, as did Aviary Helms, who recorded one trey.

Meeker was 6 of 9 from the charity stripe while Woodland was 4 of 8. Meeker trailed 32-6 at the half.

Meeker (0-4) played Agra in Friday’s consolation action.