Dale racks up 11 long-range buckets

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE - Two days after dropping its first game of the season, Dale’s boys blasted Afton 78-27 Thursday at the Boomerang Classic held at Dale High School.

Nine Pirates got in the scoring column, led by Deken Jones with 18.

Dale, 5-1, dropped a 76-71 decision at Jones Tuesday before rebounding with 11 3-point field goals against Afton.

Jones had two of the long-range successes while Dayton Forsythe, who knocked down four treys, finished with 16 points. Also scoring in double figures for Dale was Jett Higdon with 14, including one trey.

Levi Kelly rang up two shots from beyond the 3-point line en route to eight points. Easton Edmonson and Justice Gibson had a trey apiece for Dale.

The Pirates led 25-6 after one quarter, 38-13 at halftime and 59-23 entering he final quarter. Dale hit 9-of-13 free throws for the game.