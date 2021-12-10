North Rock Creek advances to championship game

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HARTSHORNE — A quick start by North Rock Creek allowed the Cougars to register a 61-51 triumph over Oktaha Thursday in semifinal action of the Hartshorne Tournament.

The Cougars advanced to Saturday night’s 7:40 championship game opposite Atoka, which defeated Rattan 60-50 in Thursday’s other semifinal contest.

NRC burst out to a 15-4 advantage after one quarter and maintained a 27-22 halftime lead. The Cougars were up 43-30 after three quarters.

Diego Garcia topped the NRC scoring with 16 points, followed by Noah McMullan and Jordan Coody with 10 apiece.

Recording eight points were Rayne Jones and Devon Haney. Haney knocked down two 3-point shots while Garcia recorded one.

“We started fast and we were able to have some pressure and get some turnovers,” NRC head coach Evan Smith said. “And we shot the ball better than we have been doing.”

North Rock Creek (4-1) hit 5-of-8 free throws. Oktaha was 6 of 14.

Oktaha was ranked 13th in Class 2A.

Hartshorne 60, North Rock Creek 50 (Girls Semifinals)

Hartshorne outscored the Lady Cougars 17-9 in the final quarter.

Heading the NRC scoring was freshman Morgan Çampbell with 14. Aiding the cause were Sarah Campbell and Olivia Stacy with 10 apiece.

Macy Buoy, who supplied two of NRC’s three 3-pointers, had seven points.

Hartshorne enjoyed a huge free-throw advantage, hitting 22-of-34 attempts compared to 7 of 15 for the Cougars.

“ˇWe had a lot of silly mistakes, we missed some free throws and we just didn’t do some little things,” said NRC coach Charity Kilinc.

The Cougars will battle Whitesboro for third place at 3:40 Saturday.