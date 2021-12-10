Prague girls survive for first-round win

BETHEL ACRES – Payton Camren fired in 19 points and the Prague Lady Devils rode solid defense to claim a 34-32 victory over the Perkins-Tryon Lady Demons Thursday morning in the opening game of the Bethel First United Bank Classic.

Both teams had woeful shooting games as Prague was only 12-of-39 (30.8%) while Perkins-Tryon was just 12-of-45 (26.7%). The two teams didn't fare much better from the foul line as the Lady Red Devils were only 8-of-20 while the Lady Demons were just 3-of-10.

It was a stalemate in the turnover department as each team committed 18. Prague was able to produce eight steals off the 18 Perkins-Tryon miscues.

Camren, Demi Manning and reserve Liyah Dauman had two steals each.

“I'm really proud of our team defensively. That's an area where we have needed to grow the most and we have a little each game,” said first-year Prague head coach Gary Kennemer.

Camren converted 7-of-12 shots, corralled four rebounds and assisted on two baskets in addition to her pair of steals as Prague improved to 2-1 on the season and advanced to Friday's semifinals.

Manning followed with five points and seven rebounds. Starter Maggie Smith and Tessa Cooper, off the bench, tallied four points each and Mattie Rich tacked on two.

Smith and Cooper topped the Lady Red Devil rebounding chart with nine apiece. Prague held a commanding 44-31 advantage on the boards.

“Maggie is our little energizer bunny. Though she had a few mistakes, she's kind of the heartbeat of our team,” Kennemer said. “Tessa, off the bench, played really well and Liyah Dauman, a sophomore, gave us good minutes off the bench.”

Dauman didn't get into the scoring column, but had the two steals to go with two assists and three rebounds.

Only four players got into the scoring column for Perkins-Tryon. Karman Jones led the way with 13 points and Arriayna Coyner was next with eight.

Prague led by eight in the fourth quarter, but saw the Lady Demons make it too close for comfort. Perkins-Tryon, trailing by two, missed the front of a one-and-one, and got the rebound again and misfired as Manning retrieved the rebound as the buzzer sounded.

The Lady Red Devils have played the early portion of their schedule without two senior starters – Alauna Parker and Kylie Pickard.

Prague 82, Bridge Creek 59 (Boys)

With an avalanche of 42 points, Nate Lester fueled the Red Devils to the rout.

Five of his field goals were 3-pointers.

Seventeen of Lester's points came in the first quarter and he ended up with 23 by halftime. He then netted 13 in the third period to reach 36.

Blestin Miller tossed in 19 points, including three treys, for the winners. He tallied 12 in the second quarter to collect 15 before the break.

Peyton Ezell recorded nine points with one trey and Trip Davis tossed in seven points with one 3-point conversion. Cameron Hightower rounded out the Prague scoring with five.

The Red Devils were cooking early, outscoring the Bobcats by a 26-9 count in the opening quarter. It was 47-34 in favor of Prague at halftime. The Red Devils led 65-49 at the completion of the third.