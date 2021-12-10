Seminole rolls Dice, prevails at tourney

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKEMAH — Wyatt Dice converted six 3-point field goals, spurring Seminole to a 60-40 beatdown of Bristow Thursday at the Okemah Tournament.

Three of Dice’s 3-pointers came before Seminole took a 24-23 margin into halftime. The Chieftains prevailed 13-7 in the third quarter and 23-10 in the final eight minutes. Dice hit a trey at the third-quarter buzzer.

Vcake Wassana added 11 points and Braxton Street had 10 for the winners. Miguel Conley, with two 3-pointers, joined Joe Fixico at the eight-point level.

Bristow was 6 of 10 at the free-throw line while Seminole was 1 of 3.

Bristow, which never led, was limited to just two treys.

The fourth-seeded Chieftains took on top-seeded Newcastle in Friday’s semifinals.

Seminole 65, Henryetta 26 (Girls)

Junior Holli Ladd poured in 26 points as Seminole led from start to finish.

The Chieftains were up 15-2 after one quarter and 35-7 at the intermission. Ladd canned 10-of-14 free throws overall and Seminole finished the night at 13 of 20 for 65%.

Sophomore Alexa Rideaux recorded 12 points on four 3-point field goals. Annira Sewell added nine points and Kennedy Coker posted eight.

Henryetta canned 6-of-10 charity tosses and notched two 3-pointers.

“We played like I wanted us to play as the No. 1 seed,” said Seminole coach Charles Kemp. “We played really hard.”