Shawnee wrestlers claim home dual over Carl Albert

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Forfeits and three falls helped the Shawnee Wolves fend off the Titans from Carl Albert on Thursday night with a final dual score of 44-30.

Christien Taylor (126 pounds), Spencer Rochelle (170) and Johnny Taber (195) each won by falls to secure 18 points on the night for Shawnee.

Taylor pinned Carter Henry in 1:49. Rochelle pinned Nathan Sutterfield in 1:24 and Taber recorded a fall over Caden Longstreet in 1:55.

Sam Anderson took his 220-pound match through all three periods with Alex Sutterfield. Anderson was the first to score with a takedown in the first. At the end of the first Anderson was up 4-2 with Anderson choosing the down position to start the second. Anderson scored the lone point in the second with an escape.

Going into the third, Anderson was leading with a score 5-2 with Sutterfield choosing bottom this time. Sutterfield was able to escape with Anderson making a quick recovery with another takedown. Finishing out the match Sutterfield scored another escape and takedown, but it wasn’t enough as Anderson came out on top winning the match 7-6.

The only other match that went through three periods was the 120-pound weight class where Mason McPherson won by a technical fall over Aiden Jim.

McPherson went in fast and started scoring right away with a quick takedown. In the first period, McPherson was up in the 8-3. Going into the second, Jim deferred to McPherson who chose the down position and scored quickly off of a reversal, ending the second period 16-5 after scoring the reversal, back points and two takedowns.

In the third, Jim chose bottom where he and McPherson went back and forth with escapes and takedowns. All of it came to an end when McPherson was up on Jim by 15 ending the match on a technical fall.

Results

106 - Kaiden Kirk (Shawnee) won by forfeit

113 - Kade Carter (Shawnee) won by forfeit

120 - Mason McPherson (Shawnee) won by technical fall over Aiden Jim

126 - Christien Taylor (Shawnee) pinned Carter Henry in 1:49

132 - Kasen Miller (Carl Albert) pinned Sawyer Cash in 2:34

138 – Double forfeit

145 - Grant Gober (Carl Albert) pinned Dominic Vereb in 2:36

152 - Brayden Anderson (Carl Albert) pinned Jayson Hair in 1:29

160 - Isaac Grant won by forfeit

170 - Spencer Rochelle (Shawnee) pinned Nathan Sutterfield in 1:24

182 - Isiah Mantanane (Carl Albert) won by forfeit

195 - Johnny Taber (Shawnee) pinned Caden Longstreet in 1:55

220 - Sam Anderson (Shawnee) won by decision over Alex Sutterfield, 7-6

285 - Beau Skelton won by forfeit