Tecumseh teams fall in first round of Bethel Tournament

BETHEL ACRES – A disastrous third quarter doomed the Tecumseh Savages Thursday in the first round of the Bethel First United Bank Classic at the B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse.

Tied with Clinton at 28-28 at halftime, the Red Tornadoes unleashed half-court pressure to force Tecumseh into 12 third-quarter turnovers and secure a 73-51 triumph.

The Savages committed 26 miscues for the game and couldn't overcome the scoring power of Jackson Crumley's 28 points and Caden Powell's 16.

Jackson Crumley nailed 11-of-18 shots from the floor while draining three 3-point baskets and grabbed six rebounds. Powell was 8-of-15 with five boards, two assists and a steal.

Jeremiah Booker, who tallied six points, handed out five assists to key the offensive flow.

Harrison Crumley finished with nine points, four steals and three assists and Chase Rivers tallied eight, including a pair of treys, off the bench.

Brady Overstreet topped the Savage scoring with 12 points as he handed out four assists and collected. Overstreet was 4-of-7 from the field with two 3-pointers. Daveon Mays, in a reserve role, finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting with one trey.

Brennon Carter posted up for eight points off the bench and Ben Corley and Jase Edwards tacked on seven points apiece. Each connected for one 3-point basket.

The Red Tornadoes outscored Tecumseh by a whopping 30-10 margin in the third quarter to take control. Clinton converted 9-of-16 shots in that quarter and was a perfect 7-of-7 in the process.

Byng 54, Tecumseh 37 (Girls)

Tecumseh trailed just 21-20 at halftime, but saw the Lady Pirates go on a 33-17 run through the second half.

Alona Cooper poured in 19 points and Deesa Neely added 13 for Byng, which shot just 38.8%, but fared a little better than the Lady Savages, who were only 32%.

The Lady Pirates connected on 11-of-16 free shots while Tecumseh was only 2-of-5.

Kenzli Warden fired in a game-high 20 points, but the Lady Savages otherwise found little offense as reserve Cadence Oliver was next with five points, including one trey.

Warden was 8-of-17 from the floor with a pair of treys and knocked down 2-of-4 free throws.

Byng held a 37-25 advantage on the boards and had two less turnovers, 18-16.

Tecumseh did gather 12 steals with Serenity Jacoway leading the way with four. Warden followed with three. Sami Schweighardt and Oliver had two each.