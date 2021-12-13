Bethel girls, Prague boys claim title

BETHEL ACRES – Josie Megehee popped in 32 points as the Bethel Lady Wildcats claimed the championship of their own First United Bank Classic Saturday by crushing Clinton 64-20.

Bethel, holding a 14-9 advantage through one quarter, staged a massive 23-6 spurt in the second while building a commanding 37-15 lead at the break.

The Lady Wildcats then limited the Lady Tornadoes to five second-half points, all of which came in the third quarter. Bethel tallied 13 in the third and 14 in the fourth.

Parker Stevenson added 14 points for the Lady Wildcats while Hannah Davidson and Lilly Megehee ended up with six apiece. Bella Thomas and Brooklyn Duff rounded out the Bethel scoring with three each.

Prague 47, Clinton 45 (Boys' Finals)

Blestin Miller tossed in 15 points and Trip Davis chipped in 11 as the Red Devils held off the Red Tornadoes for the First United Bank boys' crown on Saturday.

Trevor McGinnis scored off an assist from Miller with less than 20 seconds to go in lifting Prague to the victory.

Three Prague players – Peyton Ezell, Nate Lester and McGinnis – tallied six points each and Eli Bias knocked down his team's only 3-point shot to round out the Red Devil scoring.

Jackson Crumley was Clinton's top scorer with 17 as he also connected for three treys. Teammate Caden Powell was next on the Red Tornado scoring chart with 12.

Prague led 16-12 after one quarter, 26-22 at the half and 39-33 through three periods.

The Red Devils were 10-of-15 from the foul line while Clinton was 7-of-11.

Perkins-Tryon 56, Bethel 35 (Boys' Third Place)

A 15-5 third quarter enabled the Demons to take control and register the 21-point win in the third-place boys' game on Saturday.

Perkins-Tryon led 19-8 after one quarter, but the Wildcats pulled within 23-20 at halftime thanks to a 12-4 second quarter.

But a 15-5 third period and 18-10 fourth allowed the Demons to pull away.

Dylan Davidson's 17 points, Tucker Shepard's 14 and Cutter Greene's 11 ignited the Demons.

Bronc Robbins led Bethel with 10 points, D.J. Whitten followed with eight and Xavier Meier ended up with seven.

Byng 59, Prague 39 (Girls' Third Place)

The Lady Red Devils suffered through a miserable day at the free-throw line in going just 4-of-17 as the dropped the 20-point decision.

Deesa Neely poured in 20 points and drained two 3-pointers while Alona Cooper tallied 13 points, including three treys, for the victorious Lady Pirates, who were a considerable 11-of-19 from the foul line.

Byng finished with eight 3-point conversions in the game.

Payton Camren paced Prague with 11 points, including three treys, while teammate Stephanie Tinsley ended up with 10 points, including two long-range makes.

Liyah Dauman chipped in eight points in a losing effort.

Tecumseh 39, Perkins-Tryon 35 (Girls' Consolation Finals)

Kenzli Warden fired in 19 points, including 14 in the first half, as the Lady Savages knocked off the Lady Demons on Saturday.

Jadyn Wilson added eight points, Schantel Evans followed with seven and Sami Schweighardt finished with five to round out the Tecumseh scoring.

Wilson had the only two 3-pointers for the Lady Savages.

Tecumseh outscored Perkins-Tryon 12-7 in the fourth quarter.

Karman Jones was the high scorer for the Lady Demons with 16, including three treys. Teammate Emoree Fields tossed in 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

Byng 59, Tecumseh 51 (Boys' Consolation Finals)

Keyed by a 22-10 run through the opening quarter, the Byng Pirates upended the Savages Saturday to claim the consolation title.

Malachi Schilreff fired in 23 points and Cooper McCage added 11 to fuel Byng, which led 37-28 at halftime and 49-35 after three periods.

Brady Overstreet had a game-high 24 points to spark Tecumseh. Dylan Graham was next with eight points.

McLoud 64, Bridge Creek 51 (Boys' Seventh Place)

Four McLoud players scored in double figures as the Redskins rolled.

Luke Norwood led the way with 17 points. Jacob Jordan followed with 13, Dorrian Matlock added 12 and Luke Jordan finished with 11.

McLoud also received seven points from Coby Cardin and four from Tryce Lewis to round out the Redskin scoring.

Caden Russell poured in a game-high 21 points for the Bobcats. Jacob Ojeda chipped in 13 in a losing effort.

Bridge Creek 45, McLoud 39 (Girls' Seventh Place)

Desira Jones fired in 20 points, but it wasn't enough as the McLoud Lady Redskins fell to Bridge Creek 45-39 Saturday in the seventh place game.

Summer Fergerson paced the victorious Lady Bobcats with 14 points and teammate Kaitlyn Powell finished with 13.