Chandler girls, boys fall in consolations

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LATTA — A turnover-plagued second quarter was too much for Chandler’s girls to overcome Saturday night as Lindsay prevailed 45-30 in the consolation finals of the Latta Tournament.

Lindsay outscored the Lions 18-6 in the second quarter for a 25-12 halftime edge.

“We turned the ball over more times than we had shot attempts in the second quarter,” said Chandler coach Kent Franz.

Leah Brannon was Çhandler’s sole double-figure scorer with 11. Jaelynn Robertson offered five points and Mia Callegan had Chandler’s only 3-point field goal.

Chandler was 7 of 12 at the free-throw line for 58.3%. Lindsay was 10-of-13 at the line.

Lindsay led 38-21 going into the fourth quarter.

The Lions (3-2) will see their first home action of the season when they engage top-ranked and defending state champion Jones Friday.

Holdenville 66, Chandler 56 (Boys)

A poor second quarter and some shaky free-throw shooting led to Chandler’s loss.

Chandler (1-4) hit just 7-of-16 free throws for 43.7%.

Holdenville canned 14-of-18 charity tosses for 76.6% in capturing the consolation championship.

Holdenville used the 15-8 second quarter to assume a 30-24 halftime lead. The victors were up 46-39 entering the fourth quarter.

Brady Butler of Chandler collected 19 points, including three 3-point field goals. Teammate Markus Mitchell racked up four treys and finished with 12 points.

Kaden Jones, with nine points, and Brad Beloncik, with seven points, had one trey apiece.

Isaiah Holland chipped in with seven points.

Chandler 76, Kiowa 45 (Boys)

Mitchell garnered six 3-point field goals and Butler delivered five.

Overall, Chandler strung together 14 field goals from beyond the 3-point line in earning its first victory of the season.

Butler delivered a game-high 29 points and Mitchell added 20. Kaden Jones and Zaden Robinson recorded six points each.

Kiowa’s sole lead came at 3-2. Chandler went up 38-22 at the half and had a 58-36 cushion after three quarters.

Victorious coach Shawn Blankenship emptied his bench as nine Lions scored. Both squads were 4 of 6 at the line.

Chandler 45, Kiowa 25 (Girls)

After falling behind 12-6 after one quarter, Chandler outscored Kiowa 39-13 the rest of the way.

Leah Brannon netted a game-high 20 points while Presley Martzall connected on 4-of-5 shots from 3-point range for all 12 of her points.

Robertson tallied six points on two treys.