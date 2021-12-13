Dale upends OCS in title matchup

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE — The Pirates of Dale got off to a fast start and mostly maintained that advantage the rest of the way in a 52-43 victory over Oklahoma Christian School Saturday night in the championship game of the Boomerang Classic at Dale High School.

Dale never trailed after jumping out to a 12-5 advantage after one quarter. The Pirates led 26-19 at the intermission and 38-30 after three quarters.

Deken Jones, who had two of Dale’s six 3-point buckets, was the game’s top scorer with 20 points. Dayton Forsythe, who also knocked down two treys, collected 14 points. Jett Higdon, with one trey, posted eight points, and Easton Edmonson finished with seven. Levi Kelly added a 3-pointer.

Dale canned 12-of-16 charity tosses.

Luke Gray was the leading OÇS scorer with 12.

Friday

Dale 59, Afton 21 (Girls)

The Lady Pirates, who never trailed, were up 34-14 at halftime and outscored Afton 18-1 in the third quarter.

McKenzie Gill, the scoring leader with 22, compiled three treys, as did teammate Faith Wright. Brook Rutland and Wright finished with 11 points apiece.

All 15 players who suited up for Dale got in the game and nine scored. Makenzy Herman had six points.

Dale (4-3) didn’t fare well from the free-throw stripe at 3 of 11. Afton hit 10-of-13 charity tosses.

Dale riddled Elgin 57-16 in a Thursday first-round game.

Dale 56, Elgin 35 (Boys Semifinals Friday)

Forsythe bombarded Elgin with a 29-point explosion, with 23 coming in the first half — 13 in the second quarter.

The Pirates were up 36-13 at the intermission and 49-22 entering the final quarter. Forsythe knocked down 10-of-11 free throws and Dale was 16 of 19 overall.

Jones added 10 points while teammates Ethan Douglas and Kelly had five apiece with Kelly posting a trey. Higdon added four points.