Day 2 of the Bethel First United Bank Classic

BETHEL ACRES – Parker Stevenson fired in 40 points as the Bethel Lady Wildcats crushed the Byng Lady Pirates 73-40 Friday in the semifinals of the Bethel First United Bank Classic at the B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse.

Bethel's remaining 33 points came from five more players. Hannah Davidson tallied 11 points, Josie Megehee followed with seven, Baylee Tapley added six, Brooklyn Duff had five and Lilly Megehee ended up with four.

The Lady Wildcats raced out to a 17-6 advantage and led 30-17 at halftime. It was 45-31 through three quarters before Bethel went on a massive 28-9 spurt through the fourth period.

Clinton 51, Bethel 47 (Boys Semifinals)

Caden Powell poured in 22 points and Harrison Crumley tossed in 15 as the Red Tornadoes outlasted the Wildcats.

Bethel led 19-10 after one quarter, but was outscored 41-28 the rest of the way. Clinton managed to take a 31-30 halftime edge with a 21-11 scoring binge in the second period.

John Gordon paced the Wildcats with 16 points. Bray Bussell and Bronc Robbins contributed eight points apiece and DJ Whitten tacked on seven.

Prague 57, Perkins-Tryon 52 (Boys Semifinals)

Nate Lester tossed in 19 points and Blestin Miller finished with 16 as the Red Devils rolled to the semifinal victory.

Lester drained four 3-point shots. Fourteen of his points came in the second half as all four treys came after halftime. Miller had 11 of his points in the second half with nine coming in the fourth period.

Also contributing to the Prague attack were Peyton Ezell with seven, Cameron Hightower with six and Trip Davis with five. Davis also canned a trey.

Trailing 13-12 after one quarter, the Red Devils went on a 15-2 spurt through the second as they established a 27-15 halftime advantage.

Tucker Shepherd paced Perkins-Tryon with 19 points, including five 3-point makes. Cutter Green was next with 12 points, including four treys. Dylan Davidson nailed two 3-point shots and ended up with eight total points.

Clinton 28, Prague 23 (Girls Semifinals)

The Lady Red Devils struggled offensively as they managed just seven second-half points, including only two in the fourth quarter.

“We couldn't hit a basket. The free throw shots got lopsided,” said Prague head coach Gary Kennemer. “Every time we would get a lead, we would take a quick, bad shot or turn it over for an easy basket.”

Prague's Payton Camren registered a game-high 15 points, including three 3-point buckets. Tessa Cooper was next on the Lady Red Devil scoring list with four.

Tecumseh 48, McLoud 36 (Consolation Boys)

Jase Edwards popped in four 3-point shots and finished with 16 points and Daveon Mays tallied 13 points with seven rebounds, four assists and a steal as the Savages held off the Redskins.

Jay Mitchell tossed in seven points, pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked a shot for Tecumseh.

Brady Overstreet, who ended up with four points, recorded three steals and hustled for four rebounds. Jaxon Meyers snatched 10 boards and had two steals for the winners.

Luke Norwood had a double-double for McLoud with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Luke Jordan ended up with 11 points, five boards and a pair of steals.

Coby Cardin led McLoud with five steals.

The Savages owned a 28-15 halftime cushion but saw the Redskins close the gap to 35-25 by the end of the third quarter. McLoud got as close as six in the fourth period, but Tecumseh was able to keep its distance thanks to 13-of-14 foul shooting in that quarter alone.

Mays had a 9-of-12 free-throw shooting effort for the game and Edwards knocked down all four of his attempts from the charity stripe in the fourth.

Tecumseh 74, Bridge Creek 32 (Consolation Girls)

Kenzli Warden tallied 17 points, including 11 in the first quarter, and Serenity Jacoway tossed in 16 points, including 13 in the first half, as the Lady Savages rebounded from a first-round loss to Byng.

Jacoway knocked down two 3-point baskets while Warden had one.

Jadyn Wilson, behind three treys, supplied nine points while Sami Schweighardt and Schantel Evans chipped in eight points each.

Tecumseh opened the game with a 25-7 first quarter and then went on a 19-2 run in the second in cruising to a 44-9 halftime lead. The Lady Savages led 60-21 heading into the fourth.

Perkins-Tryon 47, McLoud 26 (Consolation Girls)

The Lady Redskins were outscored in each quarter by the Lady Demons.

Desira Jones and Alivia Wapskineh were the top scorers for McLoud with seven apiece. Hallee Winsea followed with six points and Shawnee Pfeiffer tacked on five.

Perkins-Tryon led 9-4 after one quarter, 18-7 at halftime and 31-14 through three quarters.