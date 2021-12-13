Meeker girls fall to host Agra in tourney

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

AGRA — Meeker’s girls concluded their stay at the Agra Tournament with a 49-36 setback to the hosts Friday.

“This is the most points we’ve scored this year,” said Meeker coach Brady Dukes.

Agra jumped out to a 27-10 halftime advantage, then took a 39-16 lead into the fourth quarter before Meeker closed with a 20-10 binge.

Mary Beth Frerichs was Meeker’s top scorer with 12. Fellow senior Breanna Pearcy was credited with three 3-point field goals to finish with nine points, the same as sophomore teammate Aviary Helms.

Agra’s Kennedy Peveler led all scorers with nine.

Tatum Pino and Helms each had a 3-point field goal.

Meeker will end the pre-holiday portion of its 2021-22 schedule Friday at Holdenville.