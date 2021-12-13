North Rock Creek captures Atoka Tournament crown

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HARTSHORNE —North Rock Creek’s Cougars had four players score in double figures Saturday while drilling Atoka 61-41 in the Atoka Tournament championship game.

North Rock Creek led just 27-24 at halftime but Jordan Coody posted 10 of his game-high 15 points in the third quarter — two 2-point field goals and two 3-point field goals — as NRC went on a 19-12 run.

The Cougars dominated the fourth quarter 15-3.

Also scoring in double figures for NRC were Diego Garcia and Jace McCray with 12 and Noah McMullan wih 11.

Coody, McMullan and McCray each collected two 3-point field goals.

Rayne Jones and Devon Haney added six and five points respectively.

“We really picked it up on defense,” said NRC coach Evan Smith. “We turned them over a lot and we also shot the ball well early and late. We also blocked out well and rebounded well.”

North Rock Creek went 4-0 on the week to up its record to 5-1 with the only setback to Tecumseh.

The Cougars hit just 10-of-20 free throws while Atoka was 8 of 13.

Whitesboro 44, North Rock Creek 26 (Girls)

An off night.

That was North Rock Creek coach Charity Kilinc’s reaction after her squad fell in the tournament’s third-place game.

“This is literally the worst game we’ve ever played,” said Kilinc. “It was just one of those games where every player had an off night.”

Katelyn Masquas was NRC’s scoring leader with seven, followed by Olivia Stacy with six.

NRC had just two 3-point field goals —Macy Buoy and Masquas.

Whitesboro prevailed despite hitting just 42.8% (12-28) of its free throws. The Cougars were 4 of 8 for 50%.

NRC trailed 10-7 after one quarter, 25-15 at halftime and 37-22 at the end of three quarters.

Both NRC squads will be idle until Friday night at Harrah. That will be their last action until January.