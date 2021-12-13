Seminole girls capture Okemah Tournament

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKEMAH — Propelled by a 17-point outing by Holli Ladd, Seminole’s girls held off Okemah 42-39 in Saturday night’s championship game of the Okemah Tournament.

Seminole trailed Okemah 26-24 entering the final eight minutes but closed on an 18-13 run.

Okemah got a 2-point shot and a 3-point shot in the final 10 seconds but neither attempt found the mark.

Ladd was true on 8-of-10 free throws as Seminole went 12 of 18. Okemah was 10 of 14 from the line.

Kennedy Coker of Seminole added 13 points, including one 3-pointer, and Adrian O’Daniel scored six points on two treys.

Seminole, 5-1, has won four straight games.

Taylor Haberman was Okemah’s leading scorer with 18.

“We were a little sluggish and it wasn’t pretty but a win is a win,” said Seminole coach Charles Kemp.

Okemah 60, Seminole 52 (Boys)

Okemah outscored Seminole 16-8 in the final quarter of the third-place matchup.

Vcake Wassana was Seminole’s scoring ringleader with 13. Miguel Conley totaled 10 points and Lance Fixico recorded eight, including two 3-pointers.

Wyatt Dice and Derek Citizen posted one trey apiece for the Chieftains.

While Okemah was hitting 20-of-28 free throws for 71.4%, Seminole was just 10-of-20 from the line for 50%.

Seminole (3-3) misfired on nine first-half free throws while Okemah converted 12.

Despite the free-throw lapses, Seminole had a 28-26 halftime lead.

Seminole will entertain Chandler Tuesday and Byng Friday to close out the 2021 portion of its schedule.

Friday

Seminole 65, Bristow 55 (Girls)

Annira Sewell pocketed 21 points and Ladd came in with 18.

Sewell collected two 3-pointers and Ladd was true on 10-of-12 free throws.

The victors were up 18-11 after one quarter, 38-23 at halftime and 51-38 after three quarters.

Kaylyn Cotner earned 10 points and Coker had one trey en route to eight points.

Bristow received 16 points from Camille Pritchard and 10 from Amari Echols.

Seminole was 60% from the line at 15 of 25. Bristow was 12 of 15.

Bristow totaled five 3-point field goals.

Newcastle 80, Seminole 54 (Boys)

The only Chieftain double-figure scorer was Lance Fixico with 16, including two treys.

Conley, also with two 3-pointers, had nine points. Joe Fixico and Citizen added eight and seven points, respectively.

Joe Fixico, Citizen and Seth Moppin each posted a trey.

Seminole was just 12 of 21 from the free-throw line while Newcastle was 17 of 23.

The Racers led 35-25 at the half.