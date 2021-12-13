Shawnee girls fall to Bartlesville in consolation finals

Jon Potts

Special to the Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TULSA - The Class 5A No. 12 Shawnee Lady Wolves fell to the Bartlesville Bruins 47-36 Saturday afternoon in the consolation championship game of the Bishop Kelley Invitational.

Shawnee dropped its opening game of the tournament 47-32 to 5A No. 13 Kelley Thursday, but bounced back Friday with a 45-12 victory over Tulsa Edison.

The Wolves (1-4) return to the court Tuesday for their home opener against Class 4A fourth-ranked Ada. Tip off will be at 6 p.m.

Amaya Martinez finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, both game-highs, for Shawnee. Mikka Chambers paced Bartlesville (2-2) with 10 points.

The Wolves had their only lead of the game after Anneca Anderson split a pair of free throw tries in the opening minute. The Bruins got the next eight points and were never behind or tied again.

Bartlesville was up 10-8 after the first quarter and 22-15 at the half. Reserves Jocelyn Williams and Alexis McCool combined for six first-half points to try and keep Shawnee close.

The Wolves were down 13 points a couple of times in the third period, but used an 8-0 spurt late in the frame to cut their deficit to 35-28.

Shawnee continued to fight in the final frame, but never got close enough to seriously threaten the Bruins. The Wolves got all eight of their points in the final quarter at the foul line.

Free-throw shooting was a key factor. Bartlesville had 16 total trips to the line, making 12 of them. Shawnee converted 17 foul shots, but also missed 11 more attempts.

Martinez paced Shawnee with 10 points against the Comets Thursday. Ansley Orrell had 11 points in the win over the Eagles Friday.