Shawnee girls capture Yukon Swim Meet; SHS boys fifth

YUKON – Behind first-place finishes in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay and two individual top finishes from junior Piper McNeil, the Shawnee Lady Wolves won the Yukon Invitational Swimming Meet on Saturday.

Shawnee's 200 medley relay of McNeil, junior Natalie Selman, freshman Gracyn Simpson and freshman Ashley McDonald clocked in at 1:56.68.

The Lady Wolves' 400 freestyle relay team of McNeil, McDonald, Selman and Simpson covered the distance in 3:52.38 which set a school record, breaking the previous time of 3:55.19 in 2019.

McNeil topped both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke events.

She finished in 1:54.53 to top the 200 freestyle which broke her personal school record. Her winning backstroke time was 57.61 seconds.

Shawnee also had three second-place efforts and Simpson had two of them. Simpson was runner-up in the 50 freestyle (26.19 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:05.51). Selman also took second place in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.71).

The Lady Wolves also had three fourth-place finishes by Selman in the 200 individual relay (2:29.56), McDonald in the 200 freestyle (2:13.97) and sophomore Clara Timmons in the 500 freestyle (6:10.38).

Sophomore Emma Oller registered two fifth-place efforts in the 200 freestyle (2:19.60) and 100 freestyle (1:04.20). Timmons was also fifth in the 100 in the 100 butterfly.

Shawnee's 200 freestyle relay of junior McKayla Tinkle, senior Blair Brock, Timmons and Oller clocked in at 2:02.66 for seventh place.

Tinkle had a ninth-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:13.72).

The Lady Wolves posted a team score of 316, followed by Altus at 239 and host Yukon at 200. There were 22 girls' teams in the event.

Boys

The best finish of the day for the Shawnee boys was second in the 400 freestyle relay as that foursome established a school record time of 3:34.99, breaking the previous record of 3:36.48 set in 2013.

The Wolves had three third-place efforts and two of them came from junior Thurman Lee in the 200 freestyle (1:56.39) and 500 freestyle (5:19.18). Junior Ethan Oller had the other in the 200 individual medley (2:08.37).

Oller claimed fourth place in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.17).

Two fifth-place finishes for the Wolves came from junior Vincent Tash in the 100 freestyle (54.29) and the 200 medley relay of senior Bryce Holter, Tash, Oller and Lee (1:50.87).

Holter took sixth place in the 100 backstroke (1:03.14) and Tash was eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.55).

Shawnee's boys placed fifth in the team standings with a score of 185. Enid topped the 20-team field with a 331, followed by Carl Albert (229), Mustang (217) and Altus (212).