Dale claims sweep of host Luther

LUTHER – Makenzie Gill fired in 20 points to spark the Dale Lady Pirates to a 48-41 victory at Luther Tuesday night.

Gill tallied 10 in each half as her only 3-point conversion on the night came in the third quarter.

Faith Wright followed with eight points, including one trey, and Brook Rutland chipped in six points. Justyce Shirey and Makenzy Herman, each knocked down one 3-point shot, on the way to five points apiece. Addie Bell rounded out the Lady Pirate scoring with four.

Halyn Browning led Luther with 12 points, including two treys.

Dale, 6-3 on the season, jumped out to a 16-6 advantage after one quarter, led 25-19 at halftime and had a 32-29 edge, heading into the fourth period

Dale 64, Luther 50 (Boys)

Three Pirates scored in double figures as Class 2A top-ranked Dale raced out to a 23-6 cushion through one quarter.

Dayton Forsythe fired in 21 points, including one trey, while Deken Jones contributed 14 points and Levi Kelly ended up with 11.

Jett Higdon and Ethan Douglas supplied six points apiece, Easton Edmonson added four and JB Lever chipped in two.

The Pirates (8-1) led 41-23 at the half and 55-35 at the end third period.