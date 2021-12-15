Hot start ignites Shawnee to 75-54 triumph over Ada

A quick start is what the doctor ordered for the Shawnee Wolves Tuesday night at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Shawnee knocked down 10-of-13 shots from the floor in the first quarter in jumping out to a 25-6 advantage and cruising to a 75-54 triumph over the Ada Cougars.

It was the first victory of the season for the Wolves against two losses and handed head coach Eric Litherland his first win at the Shawnee helm.

“We got stops early and shot the ball well early,” said Litherland. “The home crowd gave us energy and (Assistant) Coach (Don) Murphy put together a great scouting report. They didn't do anything that we didn't see coming.”

Five Wolves, including four starters, reached double figures as Shawnee raced out to an early 9-2 lead.

Shawnee's Kayden Shaw, a 6-foot, 6-inch senior, led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double as he finished 8-of-11 from the field with one 3-point basket.

Two other seniors – Jaylon Orange and Tanner Morris – were next on the list with 16 and 14 respectively. Orange was 6-of-12 with a pair of treys to go along with four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Morris was 6-of-15 with two 3-pointers to go with nine boards, three assists and a pair of steals.

“Jaylon and Tanner set the tone early with their play,” Litherland said. “Kaden Shaw did a great job.”

Freshman Daytain Patton contributed 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting with a trey to go with three rebounds and two assists. Junior T.J. Bishop finished with 10 points, seven boards, two assists and two steals.

“Daytain is scrappy. He had five assists and only two turnovers against a tough Del City team. He is growing at an exponential rate,” said Litherland.

The Wolves shot 51% for the game and owned a convincing 40-28 rebounding advantage.

“We felt like we could rebound well against them and to get that many rebounds is good considering we shot the ball well,” said Litherland.

The only Ada player to reach double figures was Camryn Reed with 17 as he was 6-of-12 from the floor with two 3-point makes. Teammate Jack Morris was close with nine points to go with seven boards as the Cougars placed nine in the scoring column.

Josh Murray was Ada's top rebounder with eight.

After the hot-shooting first quarter, Shawnee kept the heat on with a 6-of-10 shooting effort in the second as the Wolves settled for a 40-26 cushion going into the break.

Shawnee then outscored the Cougars by a 22-13 margin in the third while taking a 62-39 advantage into the fourth.

Ada 59, Shawnee 34 (Girls)

The Lady Cougars raced out to a 17-0 lead through one quarter and were up by a 22-0 margin before the Lady Wolves were able to get on the scoreboard.

Ada hit 7-of-18 field-goal attempts in the opening period while Shawnee was 0-of-8 with nine turnovers during that span against the Lady Cougar pressure.

It was 28-7 at halftime and 46-22 in favor of Ada through three quarters.

Freshman Sania Richardson, behind a 12-of-24 shooting performance, drained seven 3-point shots and finished with 31 points for the victorious Lady Cougars. In addition, Richardson handed out five assists and registered three steals.

Sophomore Jakobi Williams followed with 12 points off four treys as Ada converted 13 long-range shots in the contest. Jamieson Emarthle was next on the Lady Cougar scoring chart with nine.

Junior Anneca Anderson led the Lady Wolves with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds as she finished 7-of-9 from the field with three assists.

Tristyn Napier followed with eight points, four assists and two steals. Ansley Orrell chipped in five points, including one trey. Amaya Martinez tacked on four points and six rebounds. Allyson McAlister popped in one 3-point bucket to round out the Shawnee scoring.

The Lady Wolves, 1-5 on the season, were only 14-of-44 from the floor (31.8%) while Ada hit 40% and had seven less turnovers (18-11) for the game.

Both Shawnee teams are in action Friday at Ponca City.