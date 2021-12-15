McLoud girls, Prague boys victorious

McLOUD – Ignited by a 16-5 fourth quarter, the McLoud Lady Redskins outlasted the Prague Lady Red Devils 38-33 Tuesday night.

McLoud trailed 28-22 heading into the fourth, but outscored Prague by 11 in the fourth quarter. Hallee Winsea scored half of those Lady Red Devil fourth-quarter points on her way to 16 points. Those eight fourth-quarter points included two treys from Winsea.

Desira Jones tacked on seven points, including one 3-point basket, and Mahila Pfeiffer and Skylee Hastings ended up five points each as Pfeiffer nailed a trey.

Shawnee Pfeiffer, with four points, and Alivia Wapskineh, with one free throw, rounded out the Lady Redskin scoring.

Payton Camren canned four long-range shots on her way to 16 points to pace Prague. Mattie Rich, with one trey, followed with seven points and Demi Manning tallied four points. Maggie Smith, Delaney Boyd and Tess Cooper chipped in two points each to round out the Lady Red Devil scoring.

Prague 54, McLoud 52 (Boys)

Blestin Miller tossed in 18 points and Cameron Hightower had 16 as the Red Devils outlasted the Redskins.

Prague rolled to a 20-5 lead through one quarter, but was outscored by McLoud, 19-8 in the second and 20-13 in the third, in falling behind by a 44-42 count, heading into the fourth.

Nate Lester added eight points, including two 3-pointers, to the Red Devil attack. Trip Davis and Trevor McGinnis finished with five poits each and Anthony Long tacked on two.

Luke Norwood was the leading scorer for McLoud with 16 points and Luke Jordan, with two treys, ended up with 13 points. Jacob Jordan, with a pair of 3-point makes, supplied eight points.

Darrian Matlock and Coby Cardin finished with five points each. Cardin had one trey and Tryce Lewis rounded out the Redskin scoring with two.