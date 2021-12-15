Seminole boys hammer Chandler

SEMINOLE – Four Seminole players reached double figures, led by Vcake Wassana's 17 points, as the Chieftains hammered the visiting Chandler Lady Lions 85-53 Tuesday night.

Wassana was joined in double figures by teammates Joe Fixico with 14, Lantz Fixico with 13 and Isiah Cochren with 12.

Seminole knocked down nine 3-point baskets in the contest as Miguel Conley and Wyatt Dice nailed two apiece. Conley finished with eight points and Dice ended up with six. Braxton Street was next with four points while Seth Moppin, Drew Knox and Jaxon Smith each drained one long-range shot to wrap up the Chieftain scoring.

Brady Butler paced Chandler with a game-high 22 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Kaden Jones contributed 15 points, with one trey, for the Lions.

Seminole raced out to an 18-7 lead through one quarter, led 36-21 at halftime and had a 59-39 advantage after three periods.

The Chieftains improved to 4-3 on the season while Chandler dipped to 1-5.